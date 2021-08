Untold 2021: More artists join lineup of Romanian festival

Untold 2021: More artists join lineup of Romanian festival. Paul van Dyk, Sam Feldt, Fedde le Grand, Tujamo, Danny Avila, Kungs, Ofenbach, Vintage Culture, Tchami, Vama and Subcarpați will perform on the main stage of Untold 2021, scheduled to take place between September 9 and September 12 in Cluj-Napoca. They join a lineup that includes David Guetta, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]