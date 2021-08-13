Romania to adopt Single-Use Plastics Directive

Romania to adopt Single-Use Plastics Directive. Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Tanczos Barna wrote on Friday on his Facebook page that his ministry has been working for several months on implementing in Romania the European Union Directive on the reduction of the impact of certain plastic products on the environment, also known as the Single-Use Plastic (SUP) Directive and that this process will end next week with the government adopting the directive. "I am glad that there are companies that have prepared in advance for adaptation to the provisions of the European Union Directive related to single-use plastics, moving on to the production and marketing of packaging made of recyclable plastic. Today, on an official working visit to Odorheiu Secuiesc, I visited the office of Lutrix SRL, which deals with the production and sale of industrial and household packaging, which has been operating for more than two years according to the principles of sustainability, producing compostable bioplastics that are environmentally friendly. Moreover, the company is authorised to market its products not only in Romania, but also elsewhere in the European Union. The Romanian Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forestry has been working for months on implementing the European Union SUP Directive in Romania. The process will end next week with the government passing the directive," wrote Barna. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]