August 13, 2021

New instruction issued for COVID-19 vaccination in special instances
Aug 13, 2021

New instruction issued for COVID-19 vaccination in special instances.

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has issued a new instruction on immunisation in special instances according to which if a person develops a COVID-19 infection after the first dose, he or she will be able to continue the vaccination schedule with the second dose after healing without resuming the first. "According to the Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC), the maximum time gap between dose 1 and dose 2 is as follows: up to 42 days fo the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine; up to 42 days for the Moderna vaccine; up to 12 weeks for the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca )vaccine. In case of the gap being exceeded, the patient will be able to go directly to the vaccination centre, without prior appointment, for the administration of the second dose," says CNCAV. According to it, reducing the time gap for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is allowed only in special, medically justified instances: 19 days for the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine; 25 days for the Moderna vaccine, and 28 days for the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine. "When a person develops an anaphylactic reaction after the first dose, the vaccination schedule will be continued for at least four to eight weeks with a vaccine manufactured using a different technology. The COVID-19 vaccination schedule is completed with the same type of vaccine; however, in special instances after the first dose, another type of vaccine against COVID-19 manufactured according to a different technology may be recommended," indicates CNCAV. These instances must be proven with medical documents - discharge papers, medical letters, etc. by the person who shows up for vaccination and requests a change in the type of serum for the second dose. "In the case of persons presenting an anaphylactic reaction after the administration of the first dose, and in the cases mentioned above, vaccination is carried out without prior appointment, by direct presentation at a vaccination centre. The patient shall produce copies of medical records to certify the reactions after the first dose. After handing over these supporting documents to the vaccination centre and the coordinator of the centre analysing them, the coordinating doctor will decide to administer the dose, mentioning this on the person's consent form, signed and stamped." AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

