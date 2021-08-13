Mihai Covaliu (COSR): Romania has massively exported know-how, it is clear that we need to import it too



Chairman of the Romanian Olympic Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliusaid on Friday that lately Romania has massively exported know-how, meaning the Romanian sports coaches who went abroad, and that he feels Romanian sports need to bring in coaches from abroad, following the model of the rowing federation. "Romania has massively exported know-how and it is clear that at this moment we need to import as well. We are open, we are ready to do for other sports what we have done for rowing, where there are prerequisites to win medals, to get high performance," Covaliu said at an event announcing that Romania's Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists will be awarded Toyota cars. Covaliu said that after the analysis that the sports federations will condcut following the participation in the Tokyo Olympic Games, COSR will be more attentive in terms of support: "We have found an extraordinarily tough competition there; world records were broke; Olympic records were smashed, very well trained athletes competed. The technical commission correctly assessed Romania's chances at this edition of the Olympic Games. We will be even more attentive to the future competitions where Romania will participate; it will be that normal analysis after this Olympic cycle, and we will be much more careful in terms of the support we give. I am convinced that we will have more medals in Paris and more automobiles that we can give to Romanian athletes." Romania's Olympic rowing crews, coordinated by Italian coach Antonio Colamonici, got three of the four medals team Romania won at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Romania finished 46th in the nation ranking by medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games. It won four medals, one gold in rowing, women's double sculls (Nicoleta Ancuta Bodnar, Simona Geanina Radis), and three silver medals, in women's fencing, epee individual (Ana-Maria Popescu), in men's rowing, pair (Marius Vasile Cozmiuc, Ciprian Tudosa) and men's four (Mihaita Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan Constantin Berariu, Cosmin Pascari).AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mircea Lazaroniu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)