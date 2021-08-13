George Enescu’s Ballade for Violin and Orchestra, performed by violinist David Garrett, to be broadcast on August 19



A recording with George Enescu’s Ballade for Violin and Orchestra, performed by violinist David Garrett, will be presented on August 19, at 12:00 hrs, on the 140th anniversary of the Romanian composer’s birth, on the website of the George Enescu Festival. “On August 19, at 12:15 hrs, the Festival (...)