CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; artists and member of sport delegations are exempted from the quarantine measure.

On Thursday, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved the list classifying states and areas depending on the cumulative incidence rate of COVID-19, with Turkey, Montenegro, the States United States, Israel, Morocco, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and St. Maarten entering the red (...)