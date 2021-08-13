MAE urges Romanian citizens to urgently leave Afghanistan and to avoid any travel to this country



The alert level for Afghanistan has been reassessed and raised and Romanian citizens are urged to urgently leave this state’s territory and to avoid any travel to Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs on Friday in a press release sent to AGERPRES. MAE also warns “that these (...)