eToro analysis: Money does bring olympic medals, but many countries outperformed their economic status

eToro analysis: Money does bring olympic medals, but many countries outperformed their economic status. By eToro market analysts, Bogdan Maioreanu and Paweł Majtkowski Romania finished the Olympics in 46th place in the official medal table. Yet, its economy ranks in 54th place when it comes to GDP per capita, which suggests that Romanian sports continue to outperform the economy, albeit not as (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]