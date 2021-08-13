|
|
|
eToro analysis: Money does bring olympic medals, but many countries outperformed their economic status
Aug 13, 2021
eToro analysis: Money does bring olympic medals, but many countries outperformed their economic status.
By eToro market analysts, Bogdan Maioreanu and Paweł Majtkowski Romania finished the Olympics in 46th place in the official medal table. Yet, its economy ranks in 54th place when it comes to GDP per capita, which suggests that Romanian sports continue to outperform the economy, albeit not as (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Romanian Navy Day - Iohannis: Romania has active role in improving Euro-Atlantic space security
Romania has an active role in improving the security of the Euro-Atlantic space, a modern army means an army with well-trained naval forces, equipped with the latest generation tech and capable of responding successfully to any challenge, said, on Sunday, President Klaus Iohannis at the (...)
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 323, in 27,134 tests performed in last 24 hours
Bucharest, Aug 15 /Agerpres/ - As many as 323 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 27,134 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.
These (...)
Thousands of participants at Bucharest Pride, no major incidents
Placards read: "A lot of gender ideology", "Houses for everyone", "Queers against capitalism", "Our rights are not negotiable", "Stop using us for capitalism's disasters". Banner reads: "Diamonds stronger than gold" [e.n. - AUR, (...)
Dan Vilceanu, Prime Minister Florin Citu's proposal for the office of Minister of Finance
The Liberal MP Dan Vilceanu is the proposal of Prime Minister Florin Citu for the position of Finance Minister, the PM announced on Saturday in a press conference held at Victoria Palace. The head of the Executive announced that he will request the National Liberal Party (PNL) chair, Ludovic (...)
PM Citu does not consider resignation for the DUI episode: An event occurred 21 years ago, which I regret, has no implications on what we do today
Prime Minister Florin Citu on Saturday brought some clarifications on the conviction he received in the USA 20 years ago for driving under the influence (DUI), a crime for which he was also sent to jail for two days. The revelation has appeared recently in the press, causing tensions within... (...)
More than 1,750,000 Romanians have downloaded the EU digital COVID certificate, which facilitates traveling across the EU
As of August 13, upon crossing the state border of an EU country, only digital certificates are recognized as documents proving vaccination, recovery from an infection and the negative result of a test, Radio Romania International (RRI) reports. The certificate has a QR code and certifies that (...)
George Enescu's Ballade for Violin and Orchestra, performed by violinist David Garrett, to be broadcast on August 19
A recording with George Enescu’s Ballade for Violin and Orchestra, performed by violinist David Garrett, will be presented on August 19, at 12:00 hrs, on the 140th anniversary of the Romanian composer’s birth, on the website of the George Enescu Festival. “On August 19, at 12:15 hrs, the Festival (...)
|