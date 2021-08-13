Citugate: The scandal of Prime Minister Citu’s conviction in the United States 20 years ago is amplifying

Citugate: The scandal of Prime Minister Citu’s conviction in the United States 20 years ago is amplifying. The leftist opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Friday asked President Klaus Iohannis to confirm or deny whether he knew of Florin Citu’s criminal record when he signed him in for the position of Prime Minister of Romania. According to revelations made by media, Prime Minister Florin (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]