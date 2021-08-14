Dan Vilceanu, Prime Minister Florin Citu’s proposal for the office of Minister of Finance

The Liberal MP Dan Vilceanu is the proposal of Prime Minister Florin Citu for the position of Finance Minister, the PM announced on Saturday in a press conference held at Victoria Palace. The head of the Executive announced that he will request the National Liberal Party (PNL) chair, Ludovic (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]