August 14, 2021

Dan Vilceanu, Prime Minister Florin Citu’s proposal for the office of Minister of Finance
The Liberal MP Dan Vilceanu is the proposal of Prime Minister Florin Citu for the position of Finance Minister, the PM announced on Saturday in a press conference held at Victoria Palace. The head of the Executive announced that he will request the National Liberal Party (PNL) chair, Ludovic (...)

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 286 ; tests performed in last 24 hours: 18,734 As many as 286 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 18,734 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that (...)

Five Bulgarian nationals rescued from drowning by Romanian border police Five Bulgarian nationals, whose sailboat capsized on the Danube and were in danger of drowning, were rescued by border police officers of the Dolj Border Police, the Romanian General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday, with the border (...)

Orchestra director Cristian Macelaru to get Vest Timisoara University honorary doctorate Musical director of the National Orchestra of France Cristian Macelaru, a world-renown conductor, will join the gallery of ambassadors of the Vest University of Timisoara (UVT), by receiving a UVT honorary doctorate at a time to be determined. At this time, when culture is the main brand of (...)

Concrete Products Maker Prefab Bucuresti Ends H1 with 14% Rise in Revenue Prefab Bucuresti (PREH.RO), a manufacturer of concrete products for construction, ended the first half with RON47.1 million revenue, an increase of 14% on the year-ago period and 50% higher net profit, RON7 million, its financial report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)

Volume of Construction Works Up 10% in Romania in H1 The volume of construction works increased as gross series by 6.1% in the first half, and by 10.1% in June on the year-ago month, National Statistics Institute data published on Monday show.

Romanian athletes return with gold and bronze medals from the World Rowing Junior Championships Romanian athletes won three medals at the 2021 World Rowing Junior Championships: two gold and one bronze. The competition took place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Romania's Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu won gold in the men's pair final after finishing the race in 6:41.99, (...)

Code Orange heat warning in five western, southwestern counties, Code Yellow in almost all country The National Weather Administration (ANM)has issued a Code Orange warning of heat and high thermal discomfort in force on Monday in the counties of Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin, Mehedinti and Dolj, where highs are expected to get to 41 degrees Celsius. Also, all throughout today, a Code Yellow of (...)

 


