PM Citu does not consider resignation for the DUI episode: An event occurred 21 years ago, which I regret, has no implications on what we do today



Prime Minister Florin Citu on Saturday brought some clarifications on the conviction he received in the USA 20 years ago for driving under the influence (DUI), a crime for which he was also sent to jail for two days. The revelation has appeared recently in the press, causing tensions within... (...)