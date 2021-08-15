Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 323, in 27,134 tests performed in last 24 hours

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 323, in 27,134 tests performed in last 24 hours. Bucharest, Aug 15 /Agerpres/ - As many as 323 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 27,134 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Sunday, 1,087,223 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,049,893 were declared cured. To date, 8,884,354 RT-PCR tests and 2,073,677 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 11,912 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,221 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,691 on request) and 15,222 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 25 people were reconfirmed positive. *** Six deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). According to the GCS, the dead are two men and four women admitted to hospitals in Arad, Caras-Severin, Constanta, Maramures, Cluj and the City of Bucharest. The person deceased in Maramures County is not a Romanian citizen. Two case was recorded in the 50-59 year old age category, one in the 70-79, three 80+ year old plus category. Four of the deaths are of patients with comorbidities, and two deceased patients did not have any comorbidities. There are no deaths prior to the reporting period to report. Since the start of the pandemic, in total, 34,348 persons diagnosed as infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania. *** As many as 748 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 112 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reports on Sunday. In Romania, 2,387 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 1,003 are in institutional isolation. Also, 65,162 people are in quarantine at home and 65 in institutional quarantine. AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]