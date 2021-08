1% of Romanian employees earn above EUR 3,000 net

1% of Romanian employees earn above EUR 3,000 net. A number of almost 564,000 employees in Romania, accounting for 11.4% of the total employees locally, received net salaries of over EUR 1,000 net in March of this year, according to data centralized by Ziarul Financiar daily based on information from the Ministry of Labour. Of these, a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]