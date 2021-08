Romania’s current account deficit widens by 73% in Jan-Jun

Romania's current account deficit widens by 73% in Jan-Jun. Romania's current account (CA) deficit has widened to EUR 7.0 bln in January-June this year, 73% more than the same period last year, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced. The main driver behind the increase was the higher trade deficit with goods: EUR 10.5 bln, EUR 1.56 bln more than