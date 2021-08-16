RO budget revision brings deficit-to-GDP ratio marginally down to 7.13%
Aug 16, 2021
RO budget revision brings deficit-to-GDP ratio marginally down to 7.13%.
The Romanian Ministry of Finance posted for public debate the project for revising the central government and social security budgets, based on assumptions for 7% GDP growth compared to 4.3% expected in February when the first budget planning was drafted. The general government budget revenues (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]