Romania’s state forecasting body revises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 7%. Romania’s state forecasting body CNP revised the GDP growth projection for this year to 7%, from 5% envisaged in April and 4.3% in February. The nominal GDP is revised upward by 2.8% compared to April and 5.2% compared to February, to RON 1,179.4 bln (EUR 238.8 bln). CNP’s forecast is rather (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]