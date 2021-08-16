Romania’s state forecasting body revises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 7%
Aug 16, 2021
Romania’s state forecasting body revises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 7%.
Romania’s state forecasting body CNP revised the GDP growth projection for this year to 7%, from 5% envisaged in April and 4.3% in February. The nominal GDP is revised upward by 2.8% compared to April and 5.2% compared to February, to RON 1,179.4 bln (EUR 238.8 bln). CNP’s forecast is rather (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]