EVERGENT Investments reports remarkable increases of financial indicators for the first half of this year, compared to the same period of 2020 (press release).

EVERGENT Investments has registered a net result of RON 116,5 million, thus exceeding the objective approved by shareholders in 2021 IEB for the entire 2021. The net result is comprised of a net profit of RON 48.9 million and a net gain from the sale of financial assets of RON 67.6 million. (...)