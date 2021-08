Romanian PM nominates close collaborator for new finance minister

Romanian PM nominates close collaborator for new finance minister. Romanian prime minister Florin Citu nominated his close collaborator Dan Valceanu for the position of finance minister left vacant after the PM dismissed former minister Alexandru Nazare on July 8, local daily Ziarul Financiar reported. PM Citu’s 45-day interim term at the head of the Finance (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]