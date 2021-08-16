Romania's Romgaz reports 24% more gas deliveries, but only 2.6% bigger revenues in H1

Romania's Romgaz reports 24% more gas deliveries, but only 2.6% bigger revenues in H1. State-controlled natural gas company Romgaz reported that its gas production rose by 12.1% and own gas deliveries to market by 22.7% in January-June this year compared to the same period last year. Still, its revenues edged up only by 2.6% to RON 2.25 bln and the net profit contracted by 4.9% (...)