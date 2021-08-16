Code Orange heat warning in five western, southwestern counties, Code Yellow in almost all country

Code Orange heat warning in five western, southwestern counties, Code Yellow in almost all country. The National Weather Administration (ANM)has issued a Code Orange warning of heat and high thermal discomfort in force on Monday in the counties of Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin, Mehedinti and Dolj, where highs are expected to get to 41 degrees Celsius. Also, all throughout today, a Code Yellow of similar phenomena will be in force in almost all of Romania. Thus, in the five counties in the west and south-west of the country, the highs will be between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, while in the southwest of Oltenia they will sparsely reach 41 degrees Celsius. Thermal discomfort will be particularly high, with the temperature-humidity index (THI) exceeding the critical threshold of 80. Lows will not fall below 20 degrees Celsius. According to ANM, the heat wave will intensify and cover most of the country. Sparsely, it will be hot, and thermal discomfort will be heightened, with the temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 over large areas. Highs will frequently be between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]