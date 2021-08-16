 
Romaniapress.com

August 16, 2021

Code Orange heat warning in five western, southwestern counties, Code Yellow in almost all country
Aug 16, 2021

Code Orange heat warning in five western, southwestern counties, Code Yellow in almost all country.

The National Weather Administration (ANM)has issued a Code Orange warning of heat and high thermal discomfort in force on Monday in the counties of Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin, Mehedinti and Dolj, where highs are expected to get to 41 degrees Celsius. Also, all throughout today, a Code Yellow of similar phenomena will be in force in almost all of Romania. Thus, in the five counties in the west and south-west of the country, the highs will be between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, while in the southwest of Oltenia they will sparsely reach 41 degrees Celsius. Thermal discomfort will be particularly high, with the temperature-humidity index (THI) exceeding the critical threshold of 80. Lows will not fall below 20 degrees Celsius. According to ANM, the heat wave will intensify and cover most of the country. Sparsely, it will be hot, and thermal discomfort will be heightened, with the temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 over large areas. Highs will frequently be between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Two magistrate associations urging immediate visas for life-threatened Afghan judges and prosecutors Two judiciary associations expressed solidarity and support for Afghan judges and prosecutors, calling on the Foreign Ministry to "immediately" issue electronic visas for all the Afghan magistrates "whose lives are in danger." "The Romanian Judges Forum and the Justice (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON662M from Bond Issue on Monday Finance Ministry reopened a bond issue due in 2029 and borrowed RON662.6 million from banks on Monday, double as much as it had set out to, an at annual yield of 3.63%.

11,863 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours A number of 11,863 doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 7,836 represent the first dose, and 4,027 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Monday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (...)

IntMin Bode: Romania's participation in Greece mission strengthened friendship bonds between two states The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, stated, on Monday, that the participation of Romania in the extinguishing of the fires in Greece, through the efforts of the firemen, strengthened even more the bonds of friendship between the two states. "Romania's participation to this (...)

President Iohannis orders urgent involvement of Air Forces to evacuate Romanian citizens from Afganistan The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, ordered on Monday, August 16, 2021, the immediate involvement of the Romanian Air Forces to evacuate from the Kabul International Airport of Romanian citizens who are still on the Afghan state's territory, the Presidential Administration informs, in a (...)

Short stay visa The visa is an authorization applied for on a border crossing document that allows the holder to present himself at the Romanian border crossing points, in order to request the transit or temporary stay in Romania, for a determined period. According to the legal provisions, the representatives (...)

Electricity and Natural Gas Supplier Restart Energy Gets EUR21M Investment from Tejas Capital Restart Energy One (REO26.RO), an independent electricity and natural gas supplier in Romania, has received a EUR21 million investment from US firm Tejas Capital in a private investment round valuing the company at EUR87.5 million.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |