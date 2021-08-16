Excellent results for Romania's junior rowers at World Championships

Excellent results for Romania's junior rowers at World Championships. Romania got excellent results at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, two gold and one bronze medal, says Chair of the Romanian Rowing Federation Elisabeta Lipa. "For juniors, this is the first major competition this year, still dominated by pandemics and numerous restrictions. The results are excellent; we have a generation with very good potential for the future. The competition was fierce, and I am very proud of the results. We lined up 11 crews and 43 athletes and we won two gold and one bronze medal, ranking third in the overall medal standings. Congratulations to our juniors and the entire technical staff. I want to encourage them to be hardworking and dedicated from now on and to have very good results even when they reach the senior level," Lipa is quoted as saying in a press statement released on Monday. Romania was overtaken in the medal standings by the US (3-0-1) and Germany (2-3-4), but finished ahead of Switzerland, Italy, France and Spain. The men's coxless pair crew composed of Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu, and the women's coxless four crew made up of Daria-Ioana Dinulescu, Maria Guzran, Elena-Maria Robitu and Ancuta-Adelina Ungurean won the gold medals, while the women's eight crew consisting of Mariana-Laura Dumitru, Elena Silvia Mocanu, Florentina-Georgiana Neculaeasa, Ana-Maria Loghin, Petruta-Ionela Popa, Elena-Andreea Cerbu, Valentina Amalia Azoita, Alexandra -Georgiana Ruscuta and Victoria-Stefania Petreanu won the bronze. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]