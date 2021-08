Concrete Products Maker Prefab Bucuresti Ends H1 with 14% Rise in Revenue

Concrete Products Maker Prefab Bucuresti Ends H1 with 14% Rise in Revenue. Prefab Bucuresti (PREH.RO), a manufacturer of concrete products for construction, ended the first half with RON47.1 million revenue, an increase of 14% on the year-ago period and 50% higher net profit, RON7 million, its financial report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]