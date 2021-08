Romania’s Footwear Exports to Italy Down 25% to $340M in 2020

Almost $340 million worth of 'Made in Romania' shoes reached Italy in 2020, 25% less than in 2019, ZF has calculated from World Footwear data, a company that analyzes the industry of the world and of each country every year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]