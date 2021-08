Romgaz Sees RON300M Profit and RON923M Revenue in Q2

Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO), the largest state-run company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted RON298 million net profit and RON923 million revenue in the second quarter of the year (April, May and (...)