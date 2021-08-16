Romanian athletes return with gold and bronze medals from the World Rowing Junior Championships

Romanian athletes return with gold and bronze medals from the World Rowing Junior Championships. Romanian athletes won three medals at the 2021 World Rowing Junior Championships: two gold and one bronze. The competition took place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Romania's Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu won gold in the men's pair final after finishing the race in 6:41.99