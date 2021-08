Wizz Air increases number of flights from Romania’s Suceava to Italy

Wizz Air increases number of flights from Romania's Suceava to Italy. Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced that it would increase the number of flights on two routes operated from the "Stefan cel Mare" International Airport in Suceava, north-eastern Romania. Starting October, the air carrier will operate more weekly flights to Rome-Ciampino and Milan-Bergamo, two (...)