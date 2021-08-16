 
August 16, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 286 ; tests performed in last 24 hours: 18,734
Aug 16, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 286 ; tests performed in last 24 hours: 18,734.

As many as 286 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 18,734 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Monday, 1,087,509 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,049,958 were declared cured. To date, 8,889,244 RT-PCR tests and 2,087,521 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 4,890 RT-PCR tests were performed (1,730 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 3,160 on request) and 13,844 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 14 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

