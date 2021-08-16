Five Bulgarian nationals rescued from drowning by Romanian border police

Five Bulgarian nationals, whose sailboat capsized on the Danube and were in danger of drowning, were rescued by border police officers of the Dolj Border Police, the Romanian General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday, with the border officers being notified by the Naval Transport Police about the fact that at kilometre 792 on the river there were five people in the water whose artisanal boat had capsized. "The border guards acted immediately, moving to the place indicated in their boat. Thus, they learned that a sailing boat collided with a barge anchored on the Danube River, and the people in the sailboat, three grown-up men and two minors were in danger of drowning. The five people, all Bulgarian citizens, were rescued and brought safely to the border police pontoon, and their boat was towed ashore," according to IGPF. The rescued Bulgarian citizens did not need medical care, and were later taken over by Bulgarian officials.