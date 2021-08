Electricity and Natural Gas Supplier Restart Energy Gets EUR21M Investment from Tejas Capital

Electricity and Natural Gas Supplier Restart Energy Gets EUR21M Investment from Tejas Capital. Restart Energy One (REO26.RO), an independent electricity and natural gas supplier in Romania, has received a EUR21 million investment from US firm Tejas Capital in a private investment round valuing the company at EUR87.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]