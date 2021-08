Libra Bank Sees Profit Rise to RON123M in H1

Libra Bank Sees Profit Rise to RON123M in H1. Libra Internet Bank ended the first half with RON123.2 million net profit, an increase of 416% on the year-ago period, while total income went up 13.11% to RON186.3 million, the lender’s report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]