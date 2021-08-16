 
August 16, 2021

PSD requests Gov't present anti-COVID-19 vaccine spending
Aug 16, 2021

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) asked, on Monday, the Government to say how much it has spent on the anti-COVID-19 vaccines and said they believe the statement of Health Minister Ioana Mihaila, that such information is "confidential", is unacceptable, given that it regards public spending. "The Social Democratic Party requests the Government present to citizens what are the sums spent for the acquisition of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses. The statement of Health Minister Ioana Mihaila, that such information is 'confidential' is unacceptable, given that it regards public money, collected from the taxes paid by citizens and that the destination of these funds is of public interest," shows a press release sent to AGERPRES by the PSD. The Social-Democrats request the government present to Romanian taxpayers, in the shortest time, the following information: how many doses of each type of anti-COVID-19 vaccine were contracted by the Government and at what total price, how many doses of each type of vaccine were already acquired up to now and their total cost, how many of the doses of each type of vaccine were effectively administered in Romania and how many were wasted following the improper use or expiry of the warranty, how many doses of each type of vaccine were re-sold to other countries and what was the total price obtained, how many doses of each type of vaccine were donated to other countries. "In case the Government refuses to answer transparently to the above questions, PSD will use all parliamentary and legal ways to bring the truth to the citizens," the release also says.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

