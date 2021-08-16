 
Romaniapress.com

August 16, 2021

IntMin Bode: Romania's participation in Greece mission strengthened friendship bonds between two states
Aug 16, 2021

IntMin Bode: Romania's participation in Greece mission strengthened friendship bonds between two states.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, stated, on Monday, that the participation of Romania in the extinguishing of the fires in Greece, through the efforts of the firemen, strengthened even more the bonds of friendship between the two states. "Romania's participation to this mission, through your effort, strengthened even more the bonds of friendship between the two states, and at the international level it was once more seen that our country has the capacity to participate in such difficult missions, that it is a trustworthy partner and a serious and permanent supplier for civil protection at the European level. The recent rescue missions in other areas stand proof, such as Albania, Croatia and, more recently, Tunisia and North Macedonia, where you showed that Romania has the expertise and resources necessary to save lives and protect entire communities in their time of need," said Lucian Bode, on the Plateau of the National Intervention Coordination and Leadership Centre in Ciolpani, on the occasion of the return of the firemen that participated in extinguishing brush fires in Greece. He added that we must be prepared with an articulated response to such "disasters that manifest themselves more and more violently." The Minister insisted on thanking Greek citizens for the "lesson" offered, showing "so visibly and naturally" their recognition towards Romanian firemen. "They taught us to grow closer and appreciate and respect each other more and more," Bode said. A number of 108 rescue firemen and 23 firefighting trucks and water tanks were detached 10 days ago to Greece to help with the control of devastating brush fires that ravaged large areas of the country.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Two magistrate associations urging immediate visas for life-threatened Afghan judges and prosecutors Two judiciary associations expressed solidarity and support for Afghan judges and prosecutors, calling on the Foreign Ministry to "immediately" issue electronic visas for all the Afghan magistrates "whose lives are in danger." "The Romanian Judges Forum and the Justice (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON662M from Bond Issue on Monday Finance Ministry reopened a bond issue due in 2029 and borrowed RON662.6 million from banks on Monday, double as much as it had set out to, an at annual yield of 3.63%.

11,863 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours A number of 11,863 doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 7,836 represent the first dose, and 4,027 the second dose, according to a briefing sent on Monday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (...)

President Iohannis orders urgent involvement of Air Forces to evacuate Romanian citizens from Afganistan The president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, ordered on Monday, August 16, 2021, the immediate involvement of the Romanian Air Forces to evacuate from the Kabul International Airport of Romanian citizens who are still on the Afghan state's territory, the Presidential Administration informs, in a (...)

Short stay visa The visa is an authorization applied for on a border crossing document that allows the holder to present himself at the Romanian border crossing points, in order to request the transit or temporary stay in Romania, for a determined period. According to the legal provisions, the representatives (...)

Electricity and Natural Gas Supplier Restart Energy Gets EUR21M Investment from Tejas Capital Restart Energy One (REO26.RO), an independent electricity and natural gas supplier in Romania, has received a EUR21 million investment from US firm Tejas Capital in a private investment round valuing the company at EUR87.5 million.

Romania's Electric Castle festival attracts over 186,000 participants at special 2021 edition More than 186,000 music fans participated in the special edition of the Electric Castle festival in Romania. During the ten-day event, 250 local and international bands performed 15,000 hours of music at the Banffy Castle in Bonțida and over 20 venues in Cluj-Napoca. According to a press (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |