Railway Freight Carrier CFR Marfa Deeper into the Red in 2020

Railway Freight Carrier CFR Marfa Deeper into the Red in 2020. State-owned railway freight carrier CFR Marfa posted RON335 million loss in 2020, its 13th year in the red in a row, during which it accumulated more than RON3 billion losses, publicly available data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]