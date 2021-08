Sphera Franchise Group to Pay RON35M Dividends

Sphera Franchise Group to Pay RON35M Dividends. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the operator of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Romania, has approved the proposal of its Board of Directors to disburse more than RON35 million dividends from the undistributed profit of 2019 and 2020 and set the gross dividend/per share of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]