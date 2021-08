Sphera Franchise Group shareholders vote for RON 35 mln dividends

Sphera Franchise Group shareholders vote for RON 35 mln dividends. The shareholders of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), the biggest restaurant operator listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, approved on Thursday the distribution of cash dividends worth RON 35 mln (EUR 7.1 mln) from the undistributed net profits for 2019 and 2020. The gross dividend per share is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]