One United proposes capital increase and free share distribution

One United proposes capital increase and free share distribution. One United Properties (ONE), the biggest real estate developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, plans to increase its share capital by RON 228 mln (EUR 46.5 mln) by incorporating approximately 80% of the share premiums resulted from the initial public offering (IPO) carried out at the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]