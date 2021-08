Real estate developer Impact posts losses despite higher revenues in H1

Real estate developer Impact posts losses despite higher revenues in H1. Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP), one of the biggest developers of residential real estate properties in Romania, ended the first half of this year with losses of RON 2.77 mln (EUR 0.56 mln), compared with a net profit of RON 8.56 mln in the same period of 2020. The lower net result (...)