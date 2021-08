Accor brings two new hotel concepts to Bucharest in 2024

French hotel group Accor, which operates 15 hotels in Romania, plans to open two units in Bucharest under the Tribe and Adagio brands. The two hotels will be arranged in the same building, in Bucharest's Basarab area. The total investment in this complex amounts to EUR 50 million, and the two (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]