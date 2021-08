Cloud company co-founded by two Romanians reaches USD 38 bln valuation

Cloud company co-founded by two Romanians reaches USD 38 bln valuation. Databricks, a US data and AI company, will raise at least USD 1.5 bln in a new financing round led by Morgan Stanley, at a valuation of USD 38 bln, Bloomberg reported. Two of Databricks’ seven co-founders were born in Romania. One of them is Ion Stoica, a professor at Berkeley University in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]