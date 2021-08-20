Arad: Traffic jam at border with Hungary; 1hr wait time at Nadlac II to exit Romania

One of the crossing points along the border with Hungary faces traffic jam on Friday morning, with the wait time for control of documents and transit at the Nadlac II crossing point (the pan-European highway) being of at least one hour, although the number of control lanes has been supplemented. According to the border traffic monitoring application available online on the website of the Border Police, people are forced to wait 60 minutes at Nadlac II before being able to exit Romania, with six lanes available here to passengers and cars. The application informs that "there is a very large number of passengers and means of transport arriving at the border for control on the exit side." The representatives of the Arad Border Police told AGERPRES that during this time of the summer season a large number of passengers are seeking to cross the border, especially during the weekends. According to the same source, many of them are Romanians working abroad who have returned to the country over the past weeks to spend their holidays with their families and now they are going back to their jobs. Moreover, numerous Romanians are leaving the country for a holiday abroad, especially starting on Friday morning, when the border crossing points become crowded. The border traffic monitoring application also shows that people need to wait in line for at least 60 minutes at the Petea crossing point, Satu Mare, while trying to leave the country, with six control lanes available here. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]