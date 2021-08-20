PM Citu: Romania sends 142 more firemen to Greece to help extinguish fires

PM Citu: Romania sends 142 more firemen to Greece to help extinguish fires. Prime Minister Florin Citu informs that a new unit of 142 firemen is going to leave for Greece on Friday to help extinguish the fires. "Greece needs help again! I have informed President Klaus Iohannis and we have decided together with the Minister of Interior to send 142 firemen to help Greece extinguish its forest fires. Our firemen's mission starts tomorrow! Good luck and have a safe return!," the PM wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday evening. A note released by the Government on Thursday evening said that the firemen will have 28 fire trucks at their disposal, 8 of which are especially designed to extinguish forest fires. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]