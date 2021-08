Romania donates 450,000 Moderna vaccines to South Korea

Romania donates 450,000 Moderna vaccines to South Korea. Romania’s Government approved on Thursday, August 19, a decision for donating 450,000 COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna to South Korea, Agerpres reported. The donation was presented as humanitarian aid. Romania’s Government has approved similar donations in the last two months. At the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]