August 20, 2021

CNE: 74.5pct of students believe online school lacks in quality compared to face to face courses
Aug 20, 2021

A consultation conducted by the National Student Council (CNE) among over 11,000 respondents shows that for 74.5pct of them online school lacks in quality compared to face to face courses. According to a CNE press release, the results of the consultations, but also a report with proposals and recommendations will be used in the dialogue with the Ministry of Education. "The results of the consultation showed that almost three quarters (74.5pct) of the students believe that online school is of a lower quality compared with the face to face school, and 82.9pct of the students believe that they could not learn their lessons to the same extent in online school than they would have learnt them in face to face courses, while more than two-thirds (70.9pct) of the respondents said that extra hours of subject matter recovery would be useful in their education process, but this possibility is only rarely promoted in their schools, in the form of remedial courses," the same source states. The National Student Council has come up with a series of proposals, such as the organization of standardized initial tests, at the national level, the extension of the remedial courses programme, the regulation of the operating scenarios of the educational units, the endowment of schools with sufficient sanitary materials, rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19, but also the establishment of vaccination centres in educational institutions, equipping schools with the necessary digital devices for online school. AGERPRES (RO - autor: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

