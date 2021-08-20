Fourteen Romanian nationals arrive at Kabul airport

Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) is reporting that 14 Romanian nationals have arrived safely at the airport in Kabul, and they will be evacuated on the next flight of a Romanian military aircraft, which is currently in Islamabad. According to MAE, the 14 Romanians are employees of a security company operating in Afghanistan. They were at a military base outside the airport until Friday morning. The ministry also says that the transfer of the group to the airport was made as a result of "extremely complex and difficult" steps carried out since the beginning of the week by Romanian officials with support from international partners and the employing company. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania - www.mapn.ro / facebook.com [Read the article in Agerpres]