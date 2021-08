PM Citu: Romania sends 142 firemen to Greece to help extinguish fires

Prime Minister Florin Citu informs that a new unit of 142 firemen will leave for Greece on Friday to help extinguish the fires. "Greece needs help again! I have informed President Klaus Iohannis and we have decided together with the Minister of Interior to send 142 firemen to help Greece...