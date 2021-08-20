Revenues of almost 70 million lei for Impact Developer & Contractor in the first half of 2021



Revenues of almost 70 million lei for Impact Developer & Contractor in the first half of 2021.

Impact Developer & Contractor, Romania’s first real estate developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded revenues of 68.9 million lei from the sales of homes in the first half of 2021. Compared to the same period of last year, the results increased by 5%. Thus, 94 apartments (...)