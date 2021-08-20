 
Romaniapress.com

August 20, 2021

Revenues of almost 70 million lei for Impact Developer & Contractor in the first half of 2021
Aug 20, 2021

Revenues of almost 70 million lei for Impact Developer & Contractor in the first half of 2021.

Impact Developer & Contractor, Romania’s first real estate developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded revenues of 68.9 million lei from the sales of homes in the first half of 2021. Compared to the same period of last year, the results increased by 5%. Thus, 94 apartments (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Head of National Environmental Guard announces regulation on location of air quality sensors Romania is a green oasis on the world's air pollution map and is doing very well compared to other countries in the region, chief commissioner of the National Environmental Guard, Octavian Berceanu, said on Friday. Berceanu announced that a Regulation will be developed in the next period on the (...)

As many as 13,234 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours As many as 13,234 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 9,305 people were given the priming shot and (...)

Romania's Lavinia Vinteleriu wins triple silver in women's weightlifting at European Youth and U15 Championships Romania's Lavinia Vinteleriu won on Friday three silver medals in women's 49 kg weightlifting at the European Youth and U15 Weightlifting Championships in Ciechanów (Poland), the Romanian Weightlifting Federation announced on Facebook. Vinteleriu, who trains at the CSM Cluj-Napoca sports club (...)

Romania sends 142 firefighters in Greece in new mission for putting out fires Romania will send to Greece 142 firefighters, 8 trucks of putting out forest fires, three tanks, a command center, two Multirisc containers, an intervention vehicle, as well as other means of logistic support, among which a drone which can be used to fly by around the areas the interventions (...)

PM Citu submits candidacy for PNL chair: I enter this race to win, to build, to unite PNL Prime Minister Florin Citu has submitted, on Friday, his candidacy to the chairmanship of the National Liberal Party (PNL), stating that he entered the internal race for the party's leadership to build and unite the PNL. "An important day for us all, for my colleagues. I started a few (...)

AUR: Vaccination, voluntary, this is how it should stay The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR, parliamentary) deems that anti-COVID vaccination is "voluntary and this is how it should stay", asking the government "to cease with threatening and intimidating" the public workers who do not wish to vaccinate. "AUR demands (...)

Romanian Leu Touches New All-Time Low At 4.9338 Versus Euro The Romanian leu dropped to a fresh all-time low against the euro on Friday (August 20), as the central bank average reference rate stood at 4.9338 lei to the European currency.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |