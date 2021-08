NASA Space Apps Challengekicks off registrations

NASA Space Apps Challengekicks off registrations. In Romania, the hackathon will take place online, in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, and Iasi NASA Space Apps Challenge brings together ten space agency partners The theme of this year’s event is “The Power of Ten” This year, Space Apps will add four new thematic categories NASA Space Apps (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]