Wizz Air is looking to recruit 800 flight attendants this year, including from Romania

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced that it plans to add 800 new flight attendants to its network by December 2021. The air carrier also scheduled ten recruitment events in seven Romanian cities in August and September. In Romania, the events will take place at the hotels Angelo Vienna House (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]