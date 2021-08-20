PM Citu: We have what it takes for in-person instruction to resume this school year



Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that he wants the school year to start with in-person attendance and continue like that. "I had two things that I said at the beginning. I said - and I stand firm on these: I want this school year to start with in-person attendance and remain like that. We have everything we need this year to resume schools with in-person attendance and stay like that," Citu said at the end of a working session on measures regarding the beginning of the school year. We went through a lot last year; we learned more, but last year we didn't have a vaccine. It is what I told all my colleagues I talked to today in this meeting: to me, it is important, after my conversations with specialists on the impact of last year on students and I would rather we did not go through that again, and we will do everything possible for the school year to remain with in-person attendance," Citu said at the end of a working session on measures regarding the beginning of the school year. He said he also demanded that the festivities at the beginning of the school year be as close to normal as possible. "I know it is complicated, but I am confident that we will find the best solutions, because it is an important moment in the life of every student and we would like to enjoy the day together," said Citu. The prime minister emphasised as a conclusion that the working meeting was a very good one on other topics as well, such as testing and vaccination of the teaching staff. "I have expressed, as always, the opinion that not only the staff in the healthcare system, but also those in education and I would say further, both in the Ministry of Interior and in the Ministry of National Defence, those in the public system, must either get vaccinated or we have to take this option of testing. We can't go any further (...), it is my opinion and we will find the best solutions. The option in which the healthcare workers must be tested has not been given up," said Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)