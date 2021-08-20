HealthMin: Additional sick leave for post-op, post-treatment recovery of burn victims

HealthMin: Additional sick leave for post-op, post-treatment recovery of burn victims. Health Minister, Ioana Mihaila, stated, on Friday, that next week could see the adoption of the amendments necessary so that patients in need of post-operative recovery and treatment due to burns may benefit from additional sick leave over the usual limits. In a press statement at the Victoria Government Palace, the minister showed that doctor Catalin Denciu, of Piatra Neamt, who saved several patients during a fire, could benefit from additional sick leave after the emergency ordinance is modified. "Firstly, he is not yet without medical leave. As soon as I found out of this situation - which we should not see as a particular situation, but as a problem that needs solving, namely the sick leave period for severe burn victims - I recall that this derogation from the leave limits, which was provided for in the ordinance passed in June, this list is to be updated and we hope that next week this issue will be solved. (...) As soon as the emergency ordinance is amended, the post-operative and post-treatment recuperation of severe burn patients will benefit from additional sick leave over the usual limits," said Ioana Mihaila. World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned on May 24, 2021, in the speech given at the opening of the organization's main annual assembly, the sacrificial power shown by Piatra Neamt hero doctor Catalin Denciu, as he announced that he is being honored with the Director General's Award for Global Health, the WHO announced on its Twitter account. "Dr. Catalin Denciu is an intensive care specialist in Romania. He was on duty in November last year, caring for patients with COVID-19, when a fire broke out in the hospital. Ten patients died in the fire, and in trying to save others, Dr. Denciu suffered third-degree burns to 40% of his body," the WHO head said. "Today we will honour him with an award for his service, sacrifice and example he set," the WHO Director General said of the Romanian selfless physician, bringing to mind that such cases are just a few examples of the millions of stories about courage, suffering, despair, struggle and triumph of the medical workers fighting the pandemic. "I am impressed and deeply touched to receive recognition from the World Health Organization for my contribution and work. I never expected this award. I thank Director General Tedros for the distinction and Regional Director Kluge for nominating me. I am forever grateful and thankful to my Belgian colleagues, as I am standing here today before you. I am honored to accept this award on behalf of all healthcare workers in Romania and around the world who are in the first line of this fight. (...) It's an award for those resilient, for those who do not give up and keep on going," Dr. Denciu said in a thank-you response to receiving this recognition.AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - authors: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, Simona Klodnischi; editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]